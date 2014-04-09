- 03:13
S1 • E1
Let's Go Potty!The girls speculate about why the mean girls don't like them and make use of the boys' room urinals.09/04/2014
- 02:59
S1 • E2
Hair Down There - UncensoredDana is furious when she finds out that Julia has been hiding a pubic hair from her, and the two go on a mission to remove it.09/04/2014
- 03:14
S1 • E3
Cha Cha Burp - UncensoredAfter learning that they both want to have sex with Hot Hairy Croatian, Dana and Julia make the preparations necessary to lose their virginities.09/04/2014
- 03:43
S1 • E4
Catfish Klitnick - UncensoredDana and Julia decide to set Ms. Klitnick up on a date after it becomes clear that she is incredibly lonely.09/04/2014
- 03:52
S1 • E5
Sweet Beef Tips - UncensoredDana slips her father's erectile dysfunction medication into the class's food.09/04/2014
- 03:59
S1 • E6
Bush for the Win - UncensoredDana employs some dirty tactics to help Julia beat Shelly in the St. Weinerbush Learning Zone class election.09/04/2014
About Biatches
The animated series Biatches follows the adventures of Dana and Julia, two friends who wreak havoc on the lives of their teacher Ms. Klitnick, their fellow students and Dana's dad Govindas.