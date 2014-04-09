Biatches
- 03:13
S1 • E1
Let's Go Potty!The girls speculate about why the mean girls don't like them and make use of the boys' room urinals.09/04/2014
- 02:59
S1 • E2
Hair Down There - UncensoredDana is furious when she finds out that Julia has been hiding a pubic hair from her, and the two go on a mission to remove it.09/04/2014
- 03:14
S1 • E3
Cha Cha Burp - UncensoredAfter learning that they both want to have sex with Hot Hairy Croatian, Dana and Julia make the preparations necessary to lose their virginities.09/04/2014
- 03:43
S1 • E4
Catfish Klitnick - UncensoredDana and Julia decide to set Ms. Klitnick up on a date after it becomes clear that she is incredibly lonely.09/04/2014
- 03:52
S1 • E5
Sweet Beef Tips - UncensoredDana slips her father's erectile dysfunction medication into the class's food.09/04/2014
- 03:59
S1 • E6
Bush for the Win - UncensoredDana employs some dirty tactics to help Julia beat Shelly in the St. Weinerbush Learning Zone class election.09/04/2014