Blark and Son
Well-meaning father Blark does his best to make sure that his beloved son Son can figure out the wild world, whether it's a first date or a fire cult.
- 09:35
S2 • E1
A Boy and His Chimpanzee BrotherSon is riding high and mighty after Blark tells him he's a man -- until his chimpanzee brother shows up.01/30/2021
- 09:35
S2 • E2
A Cult of FireSon and Regina's new fire cult tempts Junior to betray his father, while Blark and Fletch enjoy some sick combat boots.01/31/2021
- 08:37
S2 • E3
Date NightSon gets help from Blark, Fletch and Stacey before his date night with Regina.02/06/2021
- 11:32
S2 • E4
Son SwapAfter Blark sees Stacey and Junior arguing, he suggests a son swap.02/07/2021
- 10:45
S2 • E5
Keep Blark OutSon asks Fletch for a very serious favor: Keep Blark out of his room while he has a heart-to-heart with Regina.02/13/2021
- 10:05
S2 • E6
Stacey's Mom Has Got It Going OnStacey's mom, Frankie (Jane Lynch), starts a flirtation with Blark.02/14/2021
- 11:18
S2 • E7
Meet Mr. PocketsSon is torn between childhood and adulthood when his old imaginary friend Mr. Pockets returns.02/15/2021
- 11:43
S2 • E8
Chimpy Strikes BackSon must prove his manliness when Chimpy returns and kidnaps Blark.02/16/2021