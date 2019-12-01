Blark and Son
- 07:32
S1 • E1
Blark Plans the Ultimate Father-Son Bonding DayBlark tries to spend the day with Son, but Son would rather play his video game.01/12/2019
- 08:13
S1 • E2
Blark vs. Son's TeacherWhen Son starts looking to his teacher as a father figure, Blark becomes jealous and builds an elaborate school in their house where he can be Son's teacher.01/12/2019
- 07:54
S1 • E3
The Handsomest Neighbor in the WorldA handsome new neighbor moves in next to Blark and Son, and Blark is desperate to impress him.01/19/2019
- 06:56
S1 • E4
Blark Strives for ImmortalitySon makes Blark insecure about his legacy, so he strives to achieve some kind of immortality.01/19/2019
- 06:14
S1 • E5
Blark Is the Worst Wingman EverWhen Son's crush visits, Blark tries his best to be the ultimate wingman.01/26/2019
- 07:36
S1 • E6
The Scariest Story on the InternetSon is terrified by a story he read on the internet, and it's up to Blark to make him confront his fear.01/26/2019
- 05:00
S1 • E8
Only an Ex-GI Can Stop This Embarrassing DadSon is ready to admit to Regina that he has a crush on her, and Fletch must ensure at all costs that Blark does not ruin the moment.02/02/2019
- 09:12
S1 • E9
The Internet Will Turn You Into a JerkIn the wake of finding out Regina has a boyfriend, Son takes advice from a macho online personality and starts acting like a total jerk.02/09/2019
- 09:05
S1 • E10
Murder Is a Terrible Way to Teach a LessonWhen Son tells a lie, Blark goes overboard in teaching him a lesson.02/09/2019
- 08:00
S1 • E11
Stacey Goes Into a Downward SpiralWhen Stacey misses his chance to own a priceless coin, his downward spiral gets even worse.02/16/2019