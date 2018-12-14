YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Brief and Futile Love Stories
Menu
Laura tries to understand the complicated world of metropolitan dating, where the guys she meets often leave her struggling with her next move.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
03:55
S1 • E1
Sober Text
Before Laura can drunk-text Brian from the bar, she realizes she regretfully sober-texted him earlier in the day.
12/14/2018
03:32
S1 • E2
Text Analysis
When Laura gets a less-than-obvious text from Daniel, her friends overanalyze what it could mean but disagree about his intentions.
12/15/2018
01:58
S1 • E3
Dramatic Exit
Laura takes her breakup goodbye with Jimmy to the next level to remind him what he’s giving up.
12/16/2018
About Brief and Futile Love Stories