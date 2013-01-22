Bro-Dependent
- 03:32
S1 • E1
Tacos - UncensoredWhen Anderson and Zac cross paths at a taco stand, a brotastic reunion ensues.01/22/2013
- 03:51
S1 • E2
Skype - UncensoredThe bros video chat with Anderson's straitlaced brother and his wife.01/23/2013
- 02:55
S1 • E3
Marty - UncensoredZac and Anderson learn some hard truths from their shared hookup buddy.01/24/2013
- 02:28
S1 • E4
Gym - UncensoredZac and Anderson pump iron and drink spiked smoothies at the gym.01/25/2013
- 04:37
S1 • E5
Funeral - UncensoredAnderson delivers a eulogy for his recently deceased father.01/26/2013