Comedy Central Presents

S11 • E1
Marc MaronMarc Maron waxes philosophical about how bitter Jesus would be at age 50, the challenges of having a bipolar dad and how to make Earth a properly functioning planet.01/12/2007
S11 • E2
John HeffronJohn Heffron explains the downside of being a newlywed, compares marriage to work life and describes his childhood woes.01/12/2007
S11 • E4
Nick Di PaoloNick Di Paolo talks about the death of Pope John Paul II, trying to get his wife pregnant and the proper approach to plastic surgery.01/19/2007
S11 • E3
Andrew KennedyAndrew Kennedy talks about confusing people with his biracial heritage, questions his dad's business sense and recalls growing up in the whitest town on Earth.01/19/2007
S11 • E5
Dov DavidoffDov Davidoff discusses his drug history, the process of finding someone decent to date and the time he accidentally outed his cousin.01/26/2007
S11 • E6
Kyle GroomsKyle Grooms explains why LensCrafters is a better investment than Harvard, how Americans are water snobs and why George W. Bush is the only American the world actually hates.01/26/2007
S11 • E7
Bob MarleyBob Marley details the ways that marriage is making him stupider, airs his grievences about restaurants and discusses the sensuality of dessert.02/02/2007
S11 • E8
Lisa LandryLisa Landry explains what a "muffin top" is, why "Law & Order" keeps her from jogging and the perils of marrying someone smarter than you.02/02/2007
S11 • E9
Tom Papa (2007)Tom Papa dispels the princess myth, details liberal uses for peanut butter and warns against the dangers of drinking tequila.02/16/2007
S11 • E10
Maria BamfordMaria Bamford explains why she'd like someone to come in and help her with problems, which include hope paralysis and anxiety gremlins.02/16/2007