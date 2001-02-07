Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E2
S5 • E2
Maria BamfordMaria Bamford weighs in on internet dating, describes grating voices and relives her time as a temp worker.07/02/2001
S5 • E5
S5 • E5
Louis RameyLouis Ramey opines on tacky wedding tuxedos, ordering nonexistent fast-food items and lying politicians.07/30/2001
S5 • E6
S5 • E6
Tom RhodesTom Rhodes talks about his lack of math skills, red flags on a first date and humorless white supremacists.08/06/2001
S5 • E7
S5 • E7
Ted AlexandroTed Alexandro recalls his days as an elementary school teacher and shares his dream of going to prison one day.08/13/2001
S5 • E8
S5 • E8
Tony WoodsTony Woods explains why monkeys make the perfect pets and analyzes a classic joke.08/20/2001
S5 • E9
S5 • E9
Tom PapaTom Papa talks about braving the dangers of budget-class airlines and coming to terms with getting old.08/27/2001
S5 • E11
S5 • E11
Bil DwyerBil Dwyer imagines opening for The Rolling Stones, admits he's jealous of divorced dads and realizes petting zoos are way more horrific than he remembered.09/10/2001
S5 • E12
S5 • E12
Zach GalifianakisZach Galifianakis prefers to be specific when he cheers at concerts, discovers the root of his unusual sinus problems and recalls a shameful night of drinking in L.A.09/17/2001
S5 • E13
S5 • E13
Doug StanhopeDoug Stanhope argues for legalized prostitution, tears into vice cops and explains why he dislikes babies and old people.09/24/2001
S5 • E14
S5 • E14
Gary ValentineGary Valentine describes his struggle to understand Southern accents, ponders the daily life of spiders and touts the benefits of nitrous oxide.10/01/2001