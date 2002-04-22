Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E1
Lewis Black ponders why he's never seen an ad for candy corn, gripes about the ever-expanding Christmas season and finds the end of the universe in Texas.04/22/2002
S6 • E2
Sean Cullen imagines a "James Bond" theme written by Bob Dylan and sings about his deep affection for porn.04/29/2002
S6 • E3
Richard Jeni recalls his childhood as a Catholic, then warns against the dangerous combination of red wine and PMS.05/06/2002
S6 • E4
Mike Britt gives his take on the absurdity of war and laments the modern dangers of casual sex.05/13/2002
S6 • E5
Lenny Clarke reveals his dieting tips and explains why he has a soft spot for teachers.05/20/2002
S6 • E6
Adele Givens reacts to bad advice about airplane travel, pitches topics for TV talk shows and suggests using poetry to communicate with dysfunctional family members.05/27/2002
S6 • E7
Nick Di Paolo talks about the aging process, reveals the details of his first prostate exam and describes what he loves about "The Sopranos."06/03/2002
S6 • E8
Brian Posehn shares his love for New York City, describes what it's like to quit smoking pot and ponders whether or not he's a dork.06/10/2002
S6 • E9
Gilbert Gottfried questions the seating at The Last Supper, looks back on the bad masks in "Planet of the Apes" and talks about Hollywood's three-name trend.06/17/2002
S6 • E10
Carlos Mencia explains why venting is helpful, describes America's best qualities and creates a new fast-food mascot.07/01/2002