Comedy Central Presents
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
Season 7
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
Full Episodes
All Videos
21:00
S7 • E1
S7 • E1
Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias acknowledges his resemblance to Shrek, pranks his troublemaking friend and uses a roller coaster to determine which of his pals is the biggest.
02/06/2003
21:01
S7 • E2
S7 • E2
Bill Burr
Bill Burr gripes about office cubicles, explains why he could never marry an older woman for money and describes what he loves about spell-check.
02/13/2003
21:01
S7 • E3
S7 • E3
Bruce Bruce
Bruce Bruce expresses his love for white people, waxes poetic about glazed doughnuts and describes his unsual family tree.
02/20/2003
21:01
S7 • E4
S7 • E4
Jackie Kashian
Jackie Kashian explains her hatred for salespeople and reveals why she needs to play violent video games.
02/27/2003
21:00
S7 • E5
S7 • E5
Earthquake
Earthquake complains about Alabama's staggering heat, explains why marriage is rough and objects to the rising cover charges at church.
03/06/2003
21:00
S7 • E6
S7 • E6
Paul F. Tompkins
Paul F. Tompkins explains why he knows more about jazz and balloon shopping than anyone else.
03/13/2003
21:01
S7 • E7
S7 • E7
Carol Leifer
Carol Leifer unveils the secrets of making love to a woman and explains near-death experiences.
03/20/2003
21:01
S7 • E8
S7 • E8
Laura Kightlinger
Laura Kightlinger shares the keys to performing stand-up comedy and gives tips for hanging up on your mother.
03/27/2003
21:00
S7 • E9
S7 • E9
Jake Johannsen
Jake Johannsen explains why there's no Victoria's Secret for men and reveals that dogs have perfect-sized brains.
04/03/2003
21:00
S7 • E10
S7 • E10
Patrice O'Neal
Patrice O'Neal discusses the importance of creating a paper trail, Americans' arrogance and why he couldn't kill his own food.
04/10/2003
