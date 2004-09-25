Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E1
S9 • E1
Steve McGrewSteve McGrew explains why he goes to Walmart as an anti-depressant and thinks Alcoholics Anonymous questionaires should be more realistic.09/25/2004
S9 • E2
S9 • E2
Lizz WinsteadLizz Winstead explains why she's not afraid of terrorists and suggests ways to convince Republicans to support marriage equality.10/08/2004
S9 • E3
S9 • E3
Jimmy CarrJimmy Carr questions his own survival instincts, wonders why trailers just don't drive out of the way of tornados and citicizes the ending of "The Passion of the Christ."01/14/2005
S9 • E4
S9 • E4
GodfreyGodfrey details the woes of riding the New York City subway, explains why there are so few black astronauts and considers becoming a weatherman in Nigeria.02/18/2005
S9 • E5
S9 • E5
TessTess explains the difference between "plus sized" and "juicy" and why she was bad at temp work.02/25/2005
S9 • E6
S9 • E6
Comedy Central Presents Reno CollierReno Collier points out the ineffectiveness of slingshots, talks about why he'd rather be drunk than famous and explains why teachers have to be great liars.03/04/2005
S9 • E7
S9 • E7
Christian FinneganChristian Finnegan will put up with an $85 a month fat tax and being bad at Monopoly, but he has no patience for chatty urinal-mates.03/11/2005
S9 • E8
S9 • E8
Jeff CesarioJeff Cesario discusses America's many contradictions, explains why jerks never get cancer and flaunts his uniquely Midwestern physique.03/25/2005
S9 • E9
S9 • E9
Drew FraserDrew Fraser explains why he never sleeps with skinny women, why only kids in the suburbs go missing and why he needs more sleep the older he gets.04/01/2005
S9 • E10
S9 • E10
Russ MeneveRuss Meneve talks about breaking up via email, preferring food to sex and the alarming number of annual shark attacks.04/08/2005