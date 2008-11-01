Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E1
Stephen LynchStephen Lynch performs songs about Jesus's rebellious brother Craig, his grandfather's declining health and teenagers who play Dungeons & Dragons.01/11/2008
S12 • E2
Dan CumminsDan Cummins talks about his wife's longing for a hybrid dog, email addresses that describe their users and learning about serial killers on late-night television.01/11/2008
S12 • E4
Sebastian ManiscalcoSebastian Maniscalco describes shopping mishaps, questions people who dress up their dogs and recalls trying to play it cool on a first date at a sushi restaurant.01/18/2008
S12 • E3
Jo KoyJo Koy illuminates the mysteries of the Filipino-American alphabet, the delicate art of raising a wild child and the reasons no one will fight a man with a handful of crap.01/18/2008
S12 • E5
Hard 'N PhirmChris Hardwick and Mike Phirman of Hard N' Phirm perform songs about success and the numerical value of pi.01/25/2008
S12 • E6
Leo AllenLeo Allen describes eating at a vegetarian restaurant, explains why he can keep dressing like a child and examines drunken confidence.01/25/2008
S12 • E7
Eugene MirmanEugene Mirman explains why he specializes in sneaking funny items onto planes and rebranding basic shapes like the triangle.02/01/2008
S12 • E8
Jordan RubinJordan Rubin discusses his love of prank calling, reveals why every time he gets a new phone he loses all his friends and explains what happens when you Google "cupcakes."02/01/2008
S12 • E10
Nick ThuneNick Thune performs a song about chatting online with his first love, describes masturbating in front of his roommate and recalls watching his friend smoke pot for research. 02/08/2008
S12 • E9
"My First Time"Michael Ian Black, Bonnie McFarlane, Mike Birbiglia and Michael Showalter relive their first stand-up sets.02/08/2008