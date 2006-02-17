Comedy Central Presents

- Full Episodes
S10 • E1
Rickey SmileyRickey Smiley recounts his experience with an elderly stripper, impersonates a little old lady reading church announcements and explains black funerals.02/17/2006
S10 • E2
Ty BarnettTy Barnett imagines a heaven that doesn't allow nerds, explains why he wasn't cut out for street gangs and suggest that FEMA members should watch more action films.02/17/2006
S10 • E3
DeRay DavisDeRay Davis talks about his grim childhood, debates going Dutch on dates and reveals his favorite type of woman.02/24/2006
S10 • E4
Rod ManRod Man talks about getting short-changed at church, admits that the heat would keep him from participating in a Civil Rights march and describes his stint at Cracker Barrel.02/24/2006
S10 • E5
Steve ByrneSteve Byrne offers a trick for avoiding political discussions, describes the worst thing that can happen in a car and explains why he hates renting movies.03/03/2006
S10 • E6
Mike BirbigliaMike Birbiglia laments his dreams of being a rapper and vents about his annoyance over "Olive Garden Italian."03/03/2006
S10 • E7
Ted AlexandroTed Alexandro recalls his time as a music teacher in New York City public schools, examines modern hip hop and explains why President George W. Bush embarrasses him.03/10/2006
S10 • E8
Greg FitzsimmonsGreg Fitzsimmons describes how his chidren inspire him, explains why parents have morning sex and weighs in on life in Los Angeles.03/17/2006
S10 • E9
Megan MooneyMegan Mooney talks about wrecking stuff with her nephews, dealing with questions about when she'll have kids of her own and the fan base of "The Price Is Right."03/17/2006
S10 • E10
Tammy PescatelliTammy Pescatelli recalls performing at a Playboy benefit, explains the dangers of breast implants and weighs in on modern fashion trends.03/24/2006