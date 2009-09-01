Comedy Central Presents

- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S13 • E1
Kurt MetzgerKurt Metzger discusses Ben & Jerry's versus Haagen-Dazs, New York City's rich culinary scene and how to handle STD test anxiety.01/09/2009
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S13 • E2
Doug BensonDoug Benson justifies his love of keeping his socks on during sex, his hatred of imagined Famous Amos knockoff cookies and his adoration of marijuana.01/09/2009
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S13 • E3
Anthony JeselnikAnthony Jeselnik discusses the best Christmas present, relationship needs and drawing the line at paying his grandma's ransom.01/16/2009
- 21:02Sign in to Watch
S13 • E4
Brian ScolaroBrian Scolaro discusses the ways he might die, his evasive approach to weight loss and what makes a good waiter at an Italian restaurant.01/16/2009
- 21:04Sign in to Watch
S13 • E5
Jasper ReddJasper Redd compares the KKK to Elmer Fudd, explains his aversion to flatscreen TVs and shares an idea for making car horns more intense.01/23/2009
- 21:02Sign in to Watch
S13 • E6
Rob StapletonRob Stapleton reminisces about growing up in New York City, describes the difference between black and white cookouts, and explains how to stealthily order drugs.01/23/2009
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S13 • E7
Tommy JohnaginTommy Johnagin discusses the standard for a successful marriage, ineffective Kama Sutra moves and having a mother who constantly worries.01/30/2009
- 21:01Sign in to Watch
S13 • E8
Jamie LissowJamie Lissow bemoans the struggles of living in New York City, reminisces about his days on the high school wrestling team and explains why he's not a fan of magicians.01/30/2009
- 21:03Sign in to Watch
S13 • E9
Dan LevyDan Levy talks about meeting Justin Timberlake at the gym, being high at a historical landmark in Amsterdam and how young people would react to being drafted into the war.02/06/2009
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S13 • E10
Joe DeRosaJoe DeRosa talks about his experience performing for juggalos, describes what moms should look like and reveals the ugly truth about weddings.02/06/2009