Comedy Central Presents
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Wanda SykesWanda Sykes explains the drawbacks of performing at a feminist benefit, weighs in on Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky and unpacks the term "African American."12/01/1998
- 20:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Marc MaronMarc Maron recounts his hectic engagement, discusses his addictions to ice cream and cigarettes, and explains why he'd rather rent porn.12/08/1998
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Reggie McFaddenReggie McFadden recalls his dad's smoking habit, marvels at the endurance of camera operators on "Cops" and explains why he stays away if another black man is being arrested.12/15/1998
- 22:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Lewis BlackLewis Black bemoans inaccurate meteorologists, his fellow International House of Pancakes patrons and Bill Clinton's two-sided facade.12/22/1998
- 21:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Greg FitzsimmonsGreg Fitzsimmons examines the negative parts of aging, ponders life in New York City and reads an angry letter from a disgruntled principal in Oklahoma.12/29/1998
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Mitch HedbergMitch Hedberg quips about living in Hollywood, getting a receipt for a doughnut and the difficulties of flossing his teeth.01/05/1999
- 22:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Sue MurphySue Murphy explains why there's nothing worse than moving, nothing more annoying than the song "My Heart Will Go On" and nothing sexier than Captain Jean-Luc Picard's accent.01/12/1999
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Comedy Central Presents Kevin BrennanKevin Brennan states the facts behind Biblical stories and explains the miracle of human reproduction.01/26/1999