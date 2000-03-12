Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E1
Darrell HammondDarrell Hammond knows why ghosts don't haunt Brooklyn, reminisces about Bill Clinton's fun presidency and explains why German isn't a romance language.12/03/2000
S4 • E2
Jim DavidJim David compares living in New York to his "upwardly mobile home" upbringing in the South and explains why people in their twenties don't actually know anything.12/10/2000
S4 • E3
Rene´ HicksRene Hicks discusses her homophobic grandfather, remembers breastfeeding on a jumbotron and gives tips to gang members.12/17/2000
S4 • E4
Pablo FranciscoPablo Francisco shares his appreciation for Spanish soap operas, explains his disdain for lazy R&B music and gives an impression of movie preview voiceovers.12/25/2000
S4 • E5
Adam FerraraAdam Ferrara describes Abraham Lincoln's demise, ethnic tensions in his L.A. neighborhood and the absurdity of Easter.01/01/2001
S4 • E6
Nick SwardsonNick Swardson talks about the worst job he's ever had, kids who are addicted to Pokemon and his exciting future as a 90-year-old man.01/08/2001
S4 • E7
Greg BehrendtGreg Behrendt opens up about his voracious appetite for junk food, describes his first doomed relationship and explains why every boy band has a token badass.01/15/2001
S4 • E8
Sabrina MatthewsSabrina Matthews explains the flaws of conversion therapy, commerical aviation and wearing a skirt.01/21/2001