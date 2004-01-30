Comedy Central shows are now on Paramount+
Comedy Central Presents
Comedy Central Presents
21:03
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E1
John Heffron
John Heffron explains the difference between women and video games, then laments his diminishing sex life.
01/30/2004
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E2
Dat Phan
Dat Phan talks about his Asian-American upbringing, taunting his Vietnamese mother and what it likes being in interracial relationships.
01/30/2004
21:01
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E3
D.C. Benny
D.C. Benny shares dentist horror stories and describes the worst things about riding the subway in New York City.
02/06/2004
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E4
Frank Caliendo
Frank Caliendo serves up a wide range of impressions, including George W. Bush, John Madden and Scooby-Doo.
02/06/2004
20:59
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E5
Retta
Retta talks about the reliably bad customer service at McDonald's and the amazing sex life of lions.
02/13/2004
20:58
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E6
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart explains why being a newlywed is rough, learns that driving a big truck won't make him taller and talks about his mother's go-to answer for when things go wrong.
02/13/2004
21:04
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E7
Eddie Gossling
Eddie Gossling describes a misguided alien abduction and the stinginess of Episcopalian priests.
02/20/2004
21:03
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E8
Jimmy Shubert
Jimmy Shubert gives his take on frog licking, office rage and stoic fish.
02/20/2004
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S8 • E10
Vanessa Hollingshead
Vanessa Hollingshed talks about unrealistic beauty standards, performing for the troops and why her curly hair is like a drug addict living on top of her head.
02/27/2004
21:01
Sign in to Watch
S8
Comedy Central Presents Carlos Alazraqui
Carlos Alazraqui explains that being the Taco Bell dog isn’t an aphrodisiac, that Americans are just cocky teenagers and that there’s not such thing as “honorable combat.”
02/27/2004
Show More Episodes