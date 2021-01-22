Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring

- Latest Episode05:15
S7 • E8
Vibrators Are Getting Too Intense - Mary Beth Barone - UncensoredMary Beth Barone explains why she's thinking about having a baby, breaks down her struggles with dating long-distance and considers why she mostly hangs out with gay men.01/22/2021
- 06:26
S7 • E7
Gavin Matts - People Are Having Babies for the Instagram Clout - UncensoredGavin Matts questions why people have kids and shares what it's like having roommates as an adult.01/15/2021
- 06:26
S7 • E6
Eagle Witt - White Women Are Scary - UncensoredEagle Witt reveals what makes white women so terrifying and describes using his family's racial naivete to win arguments.01/08/2021
- 06:54
S7 • E5
Rosebud Baker - Why Clapping for Health Care Workers Stopped - UncensoredRosebud Baker talks about getting engaged during quarantine, theorizes why New Yorkers stopped clapping for health care workers, and says why she finds humor in her sister's death.01/01/2021
- 07:34
S7 • E4
Rebecca O'Neal - Being Horny Is an Act of Resistance - UncensoredRebecca O'Neal discusses doing her civic duty by never leaving home during COVID-19, being bored by her good decisions, and sexting as a political act.12/25/2020
- 06:44
S7 • E3
Do You Remember the First Night of Quarantine? - Andy HaynesAndy Haynes discusses his lack of honor, the melodrama of early COVID-19 news coverage, and why it might be too late to save the post office.12/18/2020
- 11:12
S7 • E2
Christi Chiello - Reasons Not to Be a Mom to Human Babies - UncensoredChristi Chiello discusses becoming an aunt and a cat mom, and explains why she loves not having children.12/15/2020
- 12:44
S7 • E1
Josh Johnson - When Your Sex Ed Teacher Is Clearly a Virgin - UncensoredJosh Johnson recalls fainting during a COVID test, meeting a baby with a very deep voice and finding his sex ed teacher on Facebook.12/04/2020