S2
Season 2 PreviewGet a sneak peek of the nine up-and-coming comics you'll see on this season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.09/17/2018
S2 • E1
Langston KermanLangston Kerman fondly recalls living with a white woman who believed in ghosts and explains why phone sex doesn't work in long-distance relationships.09/28/2018
S2 • E2
Megan GaileyMegan Gailey describes an uncomfortable waxing experience, details the horrors of living in New York City and admits she's convinced she'll be murdered.09/28/2018
S2 • E3
Devin FieldDevin Field acknowledges he's uptight, names the most racist show on TV and imagines ancient Greek theatergoers going to awful plays to support their friends.10/05/2018
S2 • E4
Emmy BlotnickEmmy Blotnick defines a nonsense phrase she heard on "Wheel of Fortune," discovers where all pop songs come from and professes her love for Fifth Harmony.10/05/2018
S2 • E5
Ryan O'FlanaganRyan O'Flanagan looks back on an ill-fated attempt to impress his cute neighbor and explains why his cheap rent seems so ritzy to him.10/12/2018
S2 • E6
Chris GarciaChris Garcia refuses to get rid of his snaggletooth, explains why Cubans who've left Cuba never return and shares his mom's suggestion that he dress more like Pitbull.10/12/2018
S2 • E7
Tim DillonTim Dillon recalls the time he tanked a job interview by being too intense and discusses how he got suckered into buying far too much frozen yogurt.10/19/2018
S2 • E8
Sarah TianaSarah Tiana examines how her tolerance for everyday annoyances has changed as she's gotten older and explains why house music's name doesn’t make sense.10/19/2018
S2 • E9
Mike LawrenceMike Lawrence talks about finding love, breaks down why poor people are safe in horror films and shares his own conspiracy theory about the moon landing.10/26/2018