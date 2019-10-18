Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S3 • E1
Jaboukie Young-WhiteJaboukie Young-White gives a "Feminism for Men" seminar, sings the praises of buffalo cauliflower and reminisces about watching bootleg DVDs.10/18/2019
S3 • E2
Vanessa GonzalezVanessa Gonzalez admits she loves when her preschool students call her mom and breaks down why she thinks her brother has a different father.10/18/2019
S3 • E3
Dulce SloanDulce Sloan shares her reasons for hating New York City and explains why her neighbors in Los Angeles thought she was a spy.10/25/2019
S3 • E4
Will MilesWill Miles describes the roles he usually lands for commercials and details a strange loophole to buying legal weed in Washington, D.C.10/25/2019
S3 • E5
Tom ThakkarTom Thakkar remembers attempting to contact his dad on a Ouija board and admits that guns would be fun to use as props in Instagram photos.11/01/2019
S3 • E6
Mia JacksonMia Jackson recounts the moment she learned food addiction is real and explains how her allergies affect her ability to flirt.11/01/2019
S3 • E7
Joe KwaczalaJoe Kwaczala tries in vain to understand the way priests sing and discusses the differences between a bad boy and a bad guy.11/08/2019
S3 • E8
Nore DavisNore Davis shares his hopes for the plot of "Black Panther 2" and remembers the strange phenomenon of seeing your teacher outside of school.11/08/2019
S3 • E9
David GborieDavid Gborie explains why he’s bad at dirty talk, describes the game he plays when he’s unemployed and compares doing cocaine to peeing your pants.11/15/2019
S3 • E10
Allen Strickland WilliamsAllen Strickland Williams argues that nighttime is better than daytime and questions the logic behind a PETA billboard.11/15/2019