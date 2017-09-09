Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Season PreviewComedy Central is proud to introduce the comedians making their half-hour special debuts on this season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.09/09/2017
S1 • E1
Chris ReddChris Redd shares personal stories about a passive-aggressive flight attendant, helping his cousin come out of the closet and meeting a strange magician in Los Angeles.09/15/2017
S1 • E2
Yamaneika SaundersYamaneika Saunders takes the stage to describe losing her virginity when she was 27 and the honorless work of being maid of honor at her best friend's wedding.09/15/2017
S1 • E3
Shane TorresShane Torres discusses home-schooled kids, explains how grief can lead to great sex and defends Guy Fieri from those who mock him.09/23/2017
S1 • E4
Jenny ZigrinoJenny Zigrino talks about being a role model for her younger sister, describes life as a plus-size woman in L.A. and explains how parties change in your thirties.09/23/2017
S1 • E5
Casey James SalengoCasey James Salengo talks about having a single mom, describes how mean and specific dating app bios are, and suggests a way to spice up dog walking.09/30/2017
S1 • E6
Jo FirestoneJo Firestone emphasizes her love of yogurt, reveals what it's like to hook up with a stranger and gauges her audience's embarrassment level.09/30/2017
S1 • E7
Anthony DeVitoAnthony DeVito shares stories about his grandma's love life, dating a younger woman and performing on a cruise ship with Shaggy.10/07/2017
S1 • E8
Julio TorresJulio Torres discusses veganism and the vulnerability of Daisy Duck, and reads some entries from Melania Trump's diary.10/07/2017
S1 • E10
Sam JaySam Jay digs into the struggles of life with her new wife, reveals how she knew she was gay, and tries to understand politics and racism in America.10/13/2017