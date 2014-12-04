Comedy Underground with Dave Attell
- 20:40
S1 • E1
Joe DeRosa, Jermaine Fowler, Jay OakersonDave Attell hosts comedians Jermaine Fowler, Joe DeRosa and Big Jay Oakerson with a special appearance by the Roastmaster himself, Jeff Ross.04/12/2014
- 20:40
S1 • E2
Ari Shaffir, Pete Davidson, Brad WilliamsAmy Schumer joins Dave Attell to kick off a very dirty show featuring stand-up from Ari Shaffir, Pete Davidson and Brad Williams.04/19/2014
- 20:25
S1 • E3
Kurt Metzger, Nikki Glaser, Mike VecchioneComedians Kurt Metzger, Nikki Glaser and Mike Vecchione join Dave Attell for a night at the Underground, with special guest Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.04/26/2014
- 20:25
S1 • E4
Russ Meneve, April Macie, Ralphie MayDave Attell enlists Artie Lange to kick off the dirty show with stand-up sets from Russ Meneve, April Macie and Ralphie May.05/03/2014
- 20:10
S1 • E5
Lynne Koplitz, Lil Rel Howery, Judah FriedlanderDave Attell hosts comedians Lynne Koplitz, Lil Rel Howery and Judah Friedlander for a night of raw, uncensored stand-up.05/10/2014
- 20:25
S1 • E6
Louis Katz, Robert Kelly, LuenellComedian Jim Norton and "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham join Dave Attell for a night of dirty stand-up from Louis Katz, Robert Kelly and Luenell.05/17/2014
- 20:10
S1 • E7
Ali Wong, Junior Stopka, Jimmy ShubertAli Wong, Junior Stopka and Jimmy Shubert join host Dave Attell for a night of filthy stand-up.05/24/2014