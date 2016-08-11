Comics to Watch
- 01:49Sonia Denis - Interracial DatingSonia Denis risks her relationship for a gag.11/08/2016
- 01:27Ep 2Joseph Vecsey - Professional Street BasketballJoseph Vecsey used to play basketball -- and his teammates scammed him a lot.11/12/2016
- 01:20Ep 2Yamaneika Saunders - Settling Down - UncensoredYamaneika Saunders is sick of her friends asking her when she's going to settle down.11/12/2016
- 01:25Ep 2Jono Zalay - Anti-Vaxxers & AerodynamicsJono Zalay explains why everyone -- including Bette Midler -- should learn more about science.11/12/2016
- 01:08Ep 2Allen Strickland Williams - A Refined PalateAllen Strickland Williams reveals the surprising thing he loves to eat most.11/12/2016
- 01:22Ep 2Josh Sharp - Nasty on the SubwayA nasty person makes a nasty remark about gay people in Josh Sharp's presence.11/12/2016
- 08:10Ep 2Lashonda Lester: Comics to Watch 2016 - UncensoredLashonda Lester explores the concept of slut shaming and regrets doing a show for a bunch of nerds.11/12/2016
- 01:45Ep 2Marlena Rodriguez - The Most Obvious NicknameMarlena Rodriguez reveals how she earned her unfortunate middle school nickname.11/12/2016
- 01:21Ep 2Brad Silnutzer - A Punchable FaceBrad Silnutzer lists the many places where he's been punched in the face.11/12/2016
- 01:56Ep 2Will Miles - Problematic Sign Language - UncensoredWill Miles wonders if racial slurs can be translated into sign language.11/12/2016
About Comics to Watch
Filmed at Carolines on Broadway as part of the New York Comedy Festival, this showcase is the first stop on a comic's road to stand-up stardom.