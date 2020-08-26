Shows
Shows
22:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Wind of God - Uncensored
John and Kate make a shocking power grab, Christian feels the wrath of a disgruntled former employee, and Jake and Matt try to climb the corporate ladder.
08/26/2020
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
F**k You Money - Uncensored
While on a business trip, Jake enjoys the pleasures of a hotel, Matt faces his frugal fears, and they both learn a lesson from a fellow traveler.
08/19/2020
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Good Job - Uncensored
Jake learns the importance of a five-star rating, John desperately seeks Matt's approval, and Grace attempts to come out of her shell.
08/12/2020
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
The Importance of Talking S**t - Uncensored
As the employees of Hampton DeVille gossip and take passive-aggressive approaches to workplace conflicts, they create unlikely bonds and new adversaries.
08/05/2020
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Black Dog - Uncensored
Matt grows increasingly worried about Jake's bleak outlook on life, and Hampton DeVille brainstorms a new company logo.
07/29/2020
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Pickles 4 Breakfast - Uncensored
Hampton DeVille attempts to rewrite the finale of a fan-favorite series, and Jake learns a disturbing truth about a beloved children's show.
07/22/2020
About Corporate