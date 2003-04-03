Crank Yankers
The puppet citizens of Yankerville pull one over on real, unsuspecting callers when celebs and comedians get on the phone and have a ball crank calling.
S2 • E1
Jimmy Kimmel & Sarah SilvermanElmer calls about anal beads, and Jimmy's son has problems with soap.03/04/2003
S2 • E2
Wanda Sykes & Robert SchimmelSpoonie Luv looks into karate, and Terrence rents a candy store for Rosie O'Donnell.03/11/2003
S2 • E3
Snoop Dogg & Kevin NealonSnoop Dogg wants to be a senator, and Little Kevin asks a librarian for a definition.03/18/2003
S2 • E4
Jeff Garlin & Gilbert GottfriedGeorge Zucco has a testicular problem, and Terrence plans a paintball outing.03/25/2003
S2 • E5
Fred Armisen & Kevin NealonHadassah complains about a perfume rash on her vagina, and Birchum reports an alien abduction.04/01/2003
S2 • E6
Wanda Sykes & Bobcat GoldthwaitGladys gets glued to a toilet seat, and Niles Standish wants to be a cowboy.04/08/2003
S2 • E7
Tracy Morgan & Michael Ian BlackBirchum needs swimming lessons for his twins, and Elmer complains to a park ranger.04/15/2003
S2 • E8
Adam Carolla & Dr. Drew PinskyAdam Carolla and Dr. Drew talk hip hop, and Tony Deloge needs campaign advice.04/22/2003
S2 • E9
Jimmy Kimmel & Lisa KushellElmer wants to book a gay cruise, and Danny speaks with a rabbi about Judaism.04/29/2003
S2 • E10
Tracy Morgan & Fred ArmisenChip thanks a building supplies store, and Spoonie Luv needs driving lessons.05/06/2003