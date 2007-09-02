Crank Yankers
The puppet citizens of Yankerville pull one over on real, unsuspecting callers when celebs and comedians get on the phone and have a ball crank calling.
- 20:54Sign in to Watch
S4 • E1
Lil Jon & Sarah SilvermanLil Jon looks to hire a harpist for his tour, and Hadassah tries to recover her half-full juice from the mall.02/09/2007
- 20:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2
Jimmy Kimmel & Steve-OSteve-O wants to set a world record in skydiving, and Mark Thomas reports a computer virus.02/16/2007
- 20:56Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3
Dane Cook & ChamillionaireChamillionaire is threatened with legal action by the lawyer of “Chabillionaire,” and Maverick complains about the outcome of a fish fight.02/23/2007
- 20:51Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4
Good Charlotte & Lil JonDr. Premise looks for an assistant to help him with scientific experiments, and Hadassah tries to find something to do in Arlington.03/02/2007
- 20:57Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5
Dave Chappelle & Seth GreenFrancis orders some insulting customized trophies for his basketball team, and Elmer is upset at the sight of a bus driven by a woman.03/09/2007
- 20:54Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6
Andy Milonakis & Ryan DunnTerrence calls a Catholic Church on behalf of Paris Hilton, and Wayne McClammy has a lengthy request for a tattoo parlor.03/16/2007
- 20:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7
Adam Carolla & Dane CookTaylor from “The Real World” calls up a medieval theme restaurant, and Sav Macaulay hosts a game show over the phone.03/23/2007
- 20:51Sign in to Watch
S4 • E8
Jimmy Kimmel & Nick CannonNick Cannon tries to sell a car that someone might have been murdered in, and Birchum tries to enroll his conjoined daughters in a gymnastics class.03/30/2007