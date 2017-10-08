YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Deadliest Chef
Deadliest Chef
A well-meaning chef unintentionally riles up his opponents as a contestant on a cutthroat cooking show.
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
01:28
S2 • E3
Satan's Kitchen
A newly goth Chef Caleb questions the rules of the cooking competition.
08/10/2017
01:56
S2 • E2
Sexual Chef
Now a judge, Chef Caleb is impressed by a shirtless contestant who makes things hot and steamy in the kitchen.
08/10/2017
01:29
S2 • E1
Cheferee
Chef Caleb's attempt to spice up his meal completely backfires when one of the judges is allergic to his secret ingredient.
08/10/2017
About Deadliest Chef