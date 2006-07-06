YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
Stand-Up
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
Digital Originals
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Dog Bites Man
Menu
Dog Bites Man
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Full Episodes
All Videos
21:32
S1 • E1
Assignment: Bodybuilders
KHBX's news team attends sexual harassment training before delving into professional bodybuilding.
06/07/2006
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Assignment: Republican Leadership Conference
The team hopes for national exposure while covering the Southern Republican Leadership Conference.
06/08/2006
21:24
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Assignment: Undercover Homosexual
After sensitivity training, the KHBX team attempts to expose homophobia in an undercover piece.
06/14/2006
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Assignment: Spring Break
Tillie and the news team investigate spring break debauchery while Alan records a club jam.
06/21/2006
21:11
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Assignment: Team Building
A negative focus group review sends the KHBX news crew on a team bonding trip in the woods.
07/12/2006
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Assignment: Brighton, Florida
KHBX's plans to cover a national kidnapping story go awry when the team travels to the wrong state.
07/19/2006
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Assignment: Christian Convention
The KHBX crew attempts to better understand religion by attending a Christian music and gaming expo.
07/26/2006
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Assignment: Gas Prices
The KHBX team pursues alternate career choices following rumors of possible layoffs.
08/02/2006
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Assignment: Daytime Talk Pilot
The team produces a morning show pilot entitled "Beekin and Eggs."
08/09/2006
About Dog Bites Man