Dog Bites Man
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 21:32
S1 • E1
Assignment: BodybuildersKHBX's news team attends sexual harassment training before delving into professional bodybuilding.06/07/2006
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Assignment: Republican Leadership ConferenceThe team hopes for national exposure while covering the Southern Republican Leadership Conference.06/08/2006
- 21:24Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Assignment: Undercover HomosexualAfter sensitivity training, the KHBX team attempts to expose homophobia in an undercover piece.06/14/2006
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Assignment: Spring BreakTillie and the news team investigate spring break debauchery while Alan records a club jam.06/21/2006
- 21:11Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Assignment: Team BuildingA negative focus group review sends the KHBX news crew on a team bonding trip in the woods.07/12/2006
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Assignment: Brighton, FloridaKHBX's plans to cover a national kidnapping story go awry when the team travels to the wrong state.07/19/2006
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Assignment: Christian ConventionThe KHBX crew attempts to better understand religion by attending a Christian music and gaming expo.07/26/2006
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Assignment: Gas PricesThe KHBX team pursues alternate career choices following rumors of possible layoffs.08/02/2006
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Assignment: Daytime Talk PilotThe team produces a morning show pilot entitled "Beekin and Eggs."08/09/2006