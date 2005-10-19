Drawn Together
The world's first animated reality series, Drawn Together gathers icons from all corners of the cartoon universe and lets them loose.
S2 • E1
The One Wherein There's a Big Twist, Pt. 2The survivors of the helicopter crash journey home and set out to find a new roommate.10/19/2005
S2 • E2
Foxxy vs. the Board of EducationFoxxy hits the books to study for the SATs and comes face-to-face with the Board of Education, and Spanky and Xandir get hitched for insurance.10/26/2005
S2 • E3
Little Orphan HeroWooldoor and Xandir try to help Captain Hero get out of his emotional funk, while Spanky, Clara, Foxxy and Toot set up a suicide hotline out of boredom.11/02/2005
S2 • E4
Captain Hero's Marriage PactCaptain Hero's lady friend Unusually Flexible Girl visits, and Foxxy stages a career comeback after realizing she has reached has-been status.11/09/2005
S2 • E5
Clum BabiesFoxxy teaches Wooldoor how to pleasure himself, Spanky uses Wooldoor's magical bodily fluids to heal civilians, and Ling-Ling's parents want their son to settle down.11/16/2005
S2 • E6
Ghostesses in the Slot MachineThe spirits of dead Native Americans build a casino in the backyard, Captain Hero and Spanky develop a gambling addiction, and Clara vies for her father's approval.11/30/2005
S2 • E7
Super NannyCaptain Hero underestimates fellow reality TV star Supernanny's superpowers, Ling-Ling sets out to acquire a driver's license.12/07/2005
S2 • E9
Captain GirlCaptain Hero's sidekick Captain Girl suffers an untimely death, Wooldoor struggles to ask a burning question, and Toot adopts a baby.02/01/2006
S2 • E10
A Tale of Two CowsWooldoor befriends a live-action cow that makes a stink, while Toot tries to motivate a male roommate to accompany her to her fat camp reunion.02/08/2006
S2 • E11
Xandir and Tim, Sitting in a TreeThe roommates confront Entertainment Weekly after the show receives bad press, and Xandir falls for Tim Tommerson, Captain Hero's gay alter ego.02/15/2006