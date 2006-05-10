Drawn Together
The world's first animated reality series, Drawn Together gathers icons from all corners of the cartoon universe and lets them loose.
S3 • E1
Freaks and GreeksCaptain Hero becomes fascinated with Greek life, Ling-Ling's dad moves into the house, and Wooldoor conspires with a roommate to kidnap a child.10/05/2006
S3 • E2
Wooldoor Sockbat's Progressive Multicultural RoundtableWooldoor creates his own children's show, Xandir works to ensure a prosperous future for the gay community, and a hot dog truck comes to the neighborhood.10/12/2006
S3 • E3
Spelling Applebee'sCaptain Hero discovers Clara's unusual fetish, Foxxy confronts her fear of returning to the spelling bee circuit, and Spanky pursues a new career path.10/19/2006
S3 • E4
Unrestrainable TrainableClara's caretaking tendencies become pathological with Wooldoor, and Captain Hero learns he has spawned a son.10/25/2006
S3 • E5
NRAy RayToot turns to her magical diary to wish for her deepest desires, Captain Hero takes up hunting, and Foxxy's grandson Ray Ray shows up.11/01/2006
S3 • E6
Captain Hero and the Cool KidsLing-Ling pursues cockfighting while Foxxy helps Captain Hero raise his cool factor to fit in with popular kids Clara, Spanky and Steve from Long Island, NY.11/08/2006
S3 • E7
Lost in Parking Space, Pt. 1After the other roommates secretly leave for the mall without her, Clara assumes the Rapture has occurred and struggles to protect her left-behind soul.11/15/2006
S3 • E8
Lost in Parking Space, Pt. 2As Toot, Spanky, Captain Hero and Ling-Ling freeze in the van, Clara devotes her allegiance to a supposedly satanic delivery man, and Foxxy's Hot Topic hostage situation grows more dire.10/04/2007
S3 • E9
Charlotte's Web of LiesCaptain Hero's drunk driving accident forces him to conquer his biggest fear, Ling-Ling dreams of dancing onstage, and Spanky gets entangled with an eight-legged lover.10/11/2007
S3 • E10
Breakfast Food KillerWooldoor gets recruited to be a breakfast cereal mascot, while Foxxy and Toot creep around a graveyard in search of UPC codes.10/18/2007