Drawn Together
The world's first animated reality series, Drawn Together gathers icons from all corners of the cartoon universe and lets them loose.
- 21:29
S1 • E1
Hot TubThe roommates begin getting to know each other, Clara's bigotry reveals itself, and things get steamy in the hot tub.10/27/2004
S1 • E2
Clara's Dirty Little SecretAfter Toot deceives Clara about her kiss with Foxxy, Foxxy leads a sex education session that uncovers Clara's doubts about love and her darkest secret.11/03/2004
S1 • E3
Gay BashThe roommates encourage Xandir to come to terms with his sexuality, while Spanky Ham hires Ling-Ling to manufacture sneakers.11/10/2004
S1 • E4
Requiem for a Reality ShowThe roommates split into teams to compete for food, leaving the losers starving, and Toot struggles to cope.11/17/2004
S1 • E5
The Other CousinClara's cousin Bleh visits the house, Captain Hero and Spanky Ham make a bet, and Toot, Wooldoor and Xandir get high off Ling-Ling's fur juice.12/01/2004
S1 • E6
Dirty Pranking Number 2Spanky Ham finds a new and unlikely pranking partner in Clara, while Xandir plans a day with Captain Hero in an attempt to bond with him.12/08/2004
S1 • E7
The One Wherein There's a Big Twist, Pt. 1Toot leads a strike against the show's producers to demand a reward for the group's sacrifices to reality TV, and the roommates compete to impress a billionaire.12/15/2004
S2 • E8
Terms of EndearmentBy using his X-ray vision, Captain Hero inadvertently causes damage to Foxxy's psyche, so he vows to give up his superpowers.01/25/2006