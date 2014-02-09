YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Original Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Original Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Drunk History
Menu
A rotating cast of inebriated narrators tries to relate important, interesting and offbeat stories from history, which then get re-enacted word-for-drunken-word.
Episodes & Videos
Season 2
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
03:07
S2
Edith Wilson, the First Female President
Hillary Clinton's campaign brings to mind another powerful woman in politics: Edith Wilson.
09/02/2014