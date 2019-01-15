Drunk History
A rotating cast of inebriated narrators tries to relate important, interesting and offbeat stories from history, which then get re-enacted word-for-drunken-word.
- All Videos
- Highlight
- 04:59HighlightS6Victor Frankenstein's Second Feelings - UncensoredRich Fulcher tells the story of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" and the titular character's clash with his monster over the latter's desired bride.01/15/2019
- 02:00HighlightS6Mary Shelley's Maiden Name Is a Mouthful - UncensoredRich Fulcher has a hard time remembering Mary Shelley's maiden name as he tells the story of how she wrote "Frankenstein."01/16/2019
- 06:43HighlightS6Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Mother of the EvergladesTess Lynch tells the story of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the tireless activist who saved the Florida Everglades from developers and cemented its status as a national park.01/22/2019
- 03:24HighlightS6John Muir Goes Camping with Teddy RooseveltSteve Berg talks about naturalist John Muir's game-changing camping trip with President Theodore Roosevelt and how it led to the establishment of America's national parks.01/23/2019
- 02:53HighlightS6The Black Player Who Integrated Baseball Decades Before Jackie RobinsonCarl Tart tells the story of Moses Fleetwood Walker, who left law school to become the first black player on an all-white baseball team in the 1880s.01/30/2019
- 10:03HighlightS6The Little Rock Nine Fight for Their Rights - UncensoredAmber Ruffin tells the trailblazing story of the Little Rock Nine and their courageous journey as Little Rock Central High School was integrated in 1957.02/05/2019
- 03:21HighlightS6Bessie Coleman Proves the Haters Wrong - UncensoredLyric Lewis shares the story of Bessie Coleman and the obstacles she conquered to become the first African-American woman to hold a pilot's license.02/06/2019
- 06:11HighlightS6The End of DOMA - UncensoredAlison Rich shares the story of how Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer's fight for the U.S. government to recognize their same-sex union led to marriage equality.02/12/2019
- 03:13HighlightS6The Real Story of "Dog Day Afternoon"Drew Droege reveals the true-life inspiration behind "Dog Day Afternoon," which tells the story of what one man was willing to do to get his wife gender confirmation surgery.02/13/2019
- 09:39HighlightS6Teaching Dolphins the English LanguageDuncan Trussell shares the story of scientists John Lilly and Margaret Howe, whose work led to the worldwide recognition of dolphins and whales as intelligent lifeforms.02/19/2019
- 04:36HighlightS6John F. Kennedy's Meth AddictionJon Lovett breaks down the strange saga of John F. Kennedy's relationship with "Dr. Feelgood" Max Jacobson and the famous meth-fueled moments of his presidency.02/20/2019
- 09:10HighlightS6The Inspiration Behind "Chicago" the MusicalMae Whitman and Jane Levy share the story of Maurine Dallas Watkins's coverage of Murderess Row for the Chicago Tribune, which served as the inspiration for the musical "Chicago."02/26/2019