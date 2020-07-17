Shows
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
South Park
Tosh.0
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
Broad City
Drunk History
Key & Peele
ALL SHOWS
Shows
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
South Park
Tosh.0
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
Broad City
Drunk History
Key & Peele
ALL SHOWS
Episodes
Stand-Up
Short Form
Shop Comedy Central
Apps
TV Schedule
Live TV
Esther Povitsky: Hot For My Name
Menu
Esther Povitsky: Hot For My Name
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
50:39
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Esther Povitsky: Hot for My Name
In between time spent with her parents, Esther Povitsky addresses her mature name, shares her Instagram snooping habits and rifles through fans' bags at her stand-up shows.
07/17/2020
About Esther Povitsky: Hot For My Name