02:42
S1 • E1
The Ultimate Club Anthem: "One Big Pile"
If you're out at the club, just put your stuff in one big pile.
07/12/2019
01:50
S1 • E2
Trapped: A Real-Life Nightmare
There's a surprising explanation for why this guy is acting this way.
07/12/2019
02:45
S1 • E3
Why There's No Such Thing as Woke Porn
This is the newest genre of porn, and the reception’s been mixed.
07/12/2019
02:36
S1 • E4
This Puppet Gives an Unforgettable Sex Ed Lesson
Franchesca's puppet pal teaches her a lesson or two about gay male culture.
09/20/2019
About Franchesca & Show