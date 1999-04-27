Futurama
This animated sitcom set in the 31st century follows the adventures of the Planet Express crew, an intergalactic package delivery company.
S1 • E6
A Fishful of Dollars"When Fry checks his bank account for the first time in 1,000 years, he discovers he's become a billionaire and uses his newfound wealth to try and reclaim 20th century comforts. "04/27/1999
S1 • E7
My Three SunsDuring a delivery to a desert planet inhabited by water aliens, Fry accidently drinks the emperor, becoming the planet's new ruler.05/04/1999
S1 • E8
A Big Piece of GarbageThe Professor's new Smell-O-Scope detects a giant ball of ancient New York City garbage hurtling through space on a collision course with New New York.05/11/1999
S1 • E9
Hell Is Other RobotsAfter becoming addicted to electricity, Bender finds religion and swears off sin and vice, but his pious attitude annoys Fry and Leela, who decide to tempt him back into his old ways.05/18/1999