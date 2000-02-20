Futurama
This animated sitcom set in the 31st century follows the adventures of the Planet Express crew, an intergalactic package delivery company.
S2 • E11
The Lesser of Two EvilsA nearly identical duplicate of Bender comes to work for Planet Express, but Fry suspects the new crewmate is evil.02/20/2000
S2 • E12
Raging BenderAfter picking a fight at a movie theater, Bender is recruited to join the Ultimate Robot Fighting League.02/27/2000
S2 • E13
A Bicyclops Built for TwoLeela meets another cyclops online and travels to his home world to learn more about her own people and rekindle their civilization.03/19/2000
S2 • E14
How Hermes Requsitioned His Groove BackHermes is put on leave to recuperate after failing to pass the Central Bureaucracy's inspection, and his replacement begins a secret affair with Fry.04/02/2000
S2 • E15
A Clone of My OwnWorried that he's wasted his life, Professor Farnsworth creates a snotty teenage clone to carry on his legacy.04/09/2000