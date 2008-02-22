YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Futurama

This animated sitcom set in the 31st century follows the adventures of the Planet Express crew, an intergalactic package delivery company.
Season 5
Season 7
Season 5
Season 4
20:18
S5 • E6
Less Than Hero
A suspicious miracle cream imbues Fry and Leela with superpowers, so they form a heroic trio with Bender to bring justice to the streets of New New York.
02/22/2008
20:33
S5 • E7
Teenage Mutant Leela's Hurdles
The Planet Express crew decides that Professor Farnsworth is getting too old, but an anti-aging spa treatment gone wrong reverts everyone to their younger selves.
02/22/2008
20:26
S5 • E8
The Why of Fry
Nibbler reveals his true identity to Fry and pleads for Fry's help in saving the universe from all-knowing brains, but a shocking revelation throws a wrench in the plan.
02/25/2008
20:24
S5 • E9
The Sting
After Fry is fatally stung by a deadly space bee during a mission, Leela turns to the comfort of hallucinogenic space honey to convince herself that he's still alive.
02/26/2008
20:25
S5 • E10
The Farnsworth Parabox
The Planet Express employees venture into a mysterious box the Professor created, where they find a parallel universe with near-identical versions of themselves.
02/27/2008
About Futurama Season 5
