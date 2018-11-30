Genies
- 04:23
S1 • E1
The Modern Way to Get Fired - UncensoredJosh and Luke are brought in by a cowardly boss to fire one of his employees but end up sending him down a new career path.11/30/2018
- 04:52
S1 • E2
Last-Minute Groom - UncensoredWhen a groom gets cold feet, the bride calls in Josh and Luke to help her salvage the ceremony.11/30/2018
- 03:17
S1 • E3
Becoming Amateur EMTs - UncensoredThings get awkward when Luke and Josh receive a wish request from an injured man they initially tried to ignore.11/30/2018