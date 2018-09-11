YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Girl Kyle
Even though she may be a little sheltered, pretty aloof and very awkward, Girl Kyle doesn't let that stop her from going all-in on love and friendships.
Episodes & Videos
About
05:07
S1 • E1
Sesh - Uncensored
Kyle makes an awkward attempt to befriend two teens smoking pot in a parking garage.
11/09/2018
05:37
S1 • E2
Customer Service - Uncensored
A friendly customer service representative gives Kyle the wrong idea about their relationship.
11/09/2018
00:00
S1 • E3
Sexual Tension - Uncensored
Frustrated with being single, Kyle tries to learn how to create sexual tension.
11/09/2018
About Girl Kyle