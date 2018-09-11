Girl Kyle
Even though she may be a little sheltered, pretty aloof and very awkward, Girl Kyle doesn't let that stop her from going all-in on love and friendships.
- 05:07
S1 • E1
Sesh - UncensoredKyle makes an awkward attempt to befriend two teens smoking pot in a parking garage.11/09/2018
- 05:37
S1 • E2
Customer Service - UncensoredA friendly customer service representative gives Kyle the wrong idea about their relationship.11/09/2018
- 00:00
S1 • E3
Sexual Tension - UncensoredFrustrated with being single, Kyle tries to learn how to create sexual tension.11/09/2018