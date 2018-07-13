No idea is too ridiculous when the guys at Gnar Tapes need to make $3,000 in three days or else face eviction.
- 08:17
S1 • E1
About the Rent: Day 1 - UncensoredGnar Tapes could be closed for good if the guys can’t raise $3,000 in three days, so they try a telethon to make money.07/13/2018
- 08:22
S1 • E2
About the Rent: Day 2 - UncensoredStill in desperate need of rent money, the Gnar guys try rebranding their store as a pawn shop and an Airbnb.07/13/2018
- 07:35
S1 • E3
About the Rent: Day 3 - UncensoredThe guys hope that a bar mitzvah gig will solve their rent problems, but they have a hard time tailoring their act to an underage audience.07/13/2018
About Gnarnia
