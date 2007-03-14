Halfway Home

S1 • E1
NarcKenny forces the residents to take drug tests, and C-Bass attempts to exact revenge on Alan by martyring himself.03/14/2007
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
ImpotentC-Bass suspects that the Bureau of Prisons is responsible for his erectile dysfunction, and Carly goes for a world record in pogo-sticking.03/21/2007
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
HotThe residents battle Kenny for air-conditioning during a heat wave, and Carly develops a quixotic crush on Eulogio.03/28/2007
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Parents' DayKenny invites the residents' parents to the house for visitation, bonding and conflict resolution.04/04/2007
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
CampingKenny encourages the residents to work together during a trip into the wilderness, but chaos quickly ensues.04/11/2007
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
New GuyThe residents attempt to haze a new resident, and Kenny's musical dream is thwarted at an open mic night.04/18/2007
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
ScaredThe residents are asked to "scare straight" an at-risk teen, and Alan accidentally torches Carly's hair.04/25/2007
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
High SchoolWhen Kenny convinces the residents to take the G.E.D., Carly discovers that her chronic marijuana use has wreaked havoc on her cognitive abilities.05/02/2007
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
WorkingKenny forces the residents to find jobs at a mall food court, and rats infest Crenshaw House.05/09/2007
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
InnocentAlan's wife hires a high-powered attorney to exonerate him, and Eulogio meets with a former client.05/16/2007