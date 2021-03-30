Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments
- 41:32
S1 • E1
Part 1 - UncensoredRoy Wood Jr., Jesus Trejo and more join honorary roastmaster Nikki Glaser to count down the top 100 roast moments of all time, from Jewel's scorching parody to Greg Giraldo's legendary jabs.03/30/2021
- 41:59
S1 • E2
Part 2 - UncensoredNikki Glaser, Yamaneika Saunders, Sam Morril and others relive the fieriest moments in roast history, from Lisa Lampanelli's iconic insults to Bill Hader's brutal takedowns as Mr. Hollywood.03/31/2021
- 41:59
S1 • E3
Part 3 - UncensoredThe countdown continues as Nikki Glaser, Bob the Drag Queen and others revisit unforgettable roast moments, from Heidi Klum's personal translator to Betty White's ruthless mudslinging.04/01/2021
- 41:46
S1 • E4
Part 4 - UncensoredNikki Glaser, Guy Branum, Dulce Sloan and others revisit more fiery roast moments, from Kathy Griffin's insults toward her hero Joan Rivers to Natasha Leggero's scorching burns at the dais.04/02/2021
- 41:59
S1 • E5
Part 5 - UncensoredNikki Glaser, Carly Aquilino and others react to the top 20 roast moments of all time, including Martha Stewart's advice to Justin Bieber and Amy Schumer's takedown of Mike Tyson.04/03/2021