Idiotsitter

Billie and Gene: The College YearsGene and Billie find themselves sharing a college campus, and Gene sets out to make the perfect viral video.06/10/2017
Better Off NedWhen a professor commits suicide, Billie angles to move into his office and Gene befriends his boss.06/10/2017
VirginityWhen Gene discovers that Billie has never had sex, she vows to help her friend lose her virginity.06/10/2017
Girls Gone WildGene and Billie have the campus to themselves when the rest of the students and staff leave for spring break.06/10/2017
SportsWhen the university pressures Billie to pass a star athlete on the fencing team, she's determined to help him earn his grade.06/17/2017
Rush, RushBillie becomes the housemother to an eerily tight-knit sorority, and Gene gets involved in a very different side of campus Greek life.06/17/2017
School's OutDesperate not to let her college experience end, Gene locks herself in the library with Billie and the Eastwestern faculty to stage a "Clue"-style murder mystery.06/17/2017