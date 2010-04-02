Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E1
AttentionComedic dogs and patients who deliver toasts while handing doctors their urine samples need attention, just like Demetri.02/04/2010
S2 • E2
AbilityDemetri finds that people with special abilities -- unicyclists, amateur midwives and people who can simultaneously laugh and pee -- are in short supply.02/11/2010
S2 • E3
Strategy testDemetri knows that a man is only as good as his plan, so he explores the best strategy for seduction, suing your neighbor over a fence and reacting to alien life.02/18/2010
S2 • E4
MoneyDemetri finds there's more than one way to acquire wealth since it's not enough to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth -- sometimes you gotta shave a snake.02/25/2010
S2 • E5
2Demetri examines the number 2 from every vantage, from the biological -- as when two women hit the lavatory to dissect a blind date -- to basic but unnoticed social cues.03/11/2010
S2 • E6
2, TooDemetri returns to the number 2, shining a spotlight on Superman's duplicitous sidekick and how the shape of the number 2 conveys vital information.03/18/2010
S2 • E7
LinesDemetri demonstrates how adding lines to a drawing can change everything and laments the lack of pick-up line equivalents for breaking up.03/25/2010
S2 • E8
NatureThe natural world beguiles Demetri as he expounds on the cruelty of duck hunting and Bigfoot's mysterious sexual orientation.04/01/2010
S2 • E9
SpaceDemetri finds that spaces in a sentence are just as important as word choice and learns that space travel in the future is disconcertingly simple.04/08/2010
S2 • E10
ControlDemetri wrestles with when it's good to be in control, particularly when struggling with a pinata.04/15/2010