Important Things with Demetri Martin
S1 • E1
TimingDemetri has trouble mustering the necessary anger for a breakup, time traveling for noble purposes and measuring his hobo-ness.02/11/2009
S1 • E2
PowerDemetri ponders the nature of power, proves that bird ownership is arrogant and introduces The Revenger.02/18/2009
S1 • E3
BrainsDemetri does away with traditional neuroscience and phrenology as he digs into brains.02/25/2009
S1 • E4
ChairsDemetri considers the many mysteries surrounding chairs.03/04/2009
S1 • E5
SafetyDemetri's safety tips: Employ scented candles as a fire alarm, use pubic hair for home security, and maintain a healthy fear of pinatas.03/11/2009
S1 • E6
CoolnessDemetri is too cool for clear pants, but he still needs professional help before a date.03/18/2009
S1 • E7
GamesDemetri trades in fun, games and audience threats while reimagining pro sports as animal duels.03/25/2009