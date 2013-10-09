In Security
- 03:28
S1 • E1
Layoff Giveaway - UncensoredRichie is forced to lay off one of the night security guards at the Museum of Art and Science, and everyone wants in on that severance package action.09/10/2013
- 03:27
S1 • E2
Intervention - UncensoredThe gang stages an extremely ineffective intervention for Richie.09/11/2013
- 03:12
S1 • E3
Nightmare at the Museum - UncensoredRichie's nephew visits the Museum of Art and Science and learns all the wrong life lessons.09/12/2013
- 03:19
S1 • E4
Gun Fun - UncensoredWhen no one can agree on who should be in charge of the night shift's gun, the gang decides to settle things the old-fashioned way.09/13/2013
- 04:03
S1 • E5
Sexual Harassment - UncensoredRichie conducts sexual-harassment training for the night crew.09/14/2013
- 03:33
S1 • E6
Jump - UncensoredLyle has had enough, and it's up to his coworkers to talk him off a ledge.09/15/2013