Inside Amy Schumer

- 20:43
S1 • E1
Bad DecisionsAmy regrets auditioning for "2 Girls 1 Cup," having a one-night stand and getting on a plane.04/30/2013
S1 • E2
Real SextAmy tries to figure out sexting, visits a testicle-themed restaurant and interviews a stripper.05/07/2013
S1 • E3
A Porn Star Is BornA group of friends can't accept compliments, and Amy quits her job as a porn star.05/14/2013
S1 • E4
The HorrorAmy gets a terrible haircut, farts when she gets scared and makes out with Amber Tamblyn.05/21/2013
S1 • E5
Gang BangTig's cancer gives Amy an excuse to cancel plans, and a gang bang is planned for feminist reasons.05/28/2013
S1 • E6
Meth LabSlap Chef slaps the food out of your dumb mouth, and Amy tries to maintain her makeover.06/04/2013
S1 • E7
Unpleasant TruthsAmy has multiple personalities, loses it on her boyfriend and gets molested.06/11/2013
S1 • E8
Clown PantiesA terminally ill child gets roasted, and Amy catches her boyfriend cheating.06/18/2013
S1 • E9
Terrible PeopleCat Park is a safe haven for cats and owners, and Amy and a psychic conjure Dave Attell.06/25/2013
S1 • E10
Sex TipsAmy wakes up in bed with two guys, searches for the perfect sex tip and competes on a reality show.07/02/2013